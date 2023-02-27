Poverty and hunger are on the rise around the world, says UN Secretary General

World / Leave a Comment
  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

GENEVA, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Poverty and hunger are growing around the world for the first time in decades, the world is no longer moving forward, but moving backward, UN Secretary General António Guterres said at the opening of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
“Instead of continuing this progress, we have turned back. Extreme poverty and hunger are on the rise for the first time in decades,” he said.
According to the UN Secretary General, 339 million people worldwide need humanitarian assistance in 2023, which is 25% more than in 2022.
February 7, 04:50

“Hunger on a biblical scale”: the diplomat named those responsible for the crisis

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

#CMIO.ORG

Leave a Comment