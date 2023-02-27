Poverty and hunger are on the rise around the world, says UN Secretary General

|Fact-checking
“Instead of continuing this progress, we have turned back. Extreme poverty and hunger are on the rise for the first time in decades,” he said.
According to the UN Secretary General, 339 million people worldwide need humanitarian assistance in 2023, which is 25% more than in 2022.
February 7, 04:50
“Hunger on a biblical scale”: the diplomat named those responsible for the crisis
