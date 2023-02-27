In Bavaria, the “bride” did not pay for her hair and rammed the hairdresser’s car

|Fact-checking
According to him, the incident occurred on Saturday in the Bavarian region of Upper Franconia. The 32-year-old woman ran out of the hairdresser’s shop “in a rage” without paying the full price for her hair, police said. Later, according to an eyewitness, a woman “in a veil and with a high hairstyle” drove into a car parked near the salon, and then left the scene.
As noted by the police, the identity of the culprit of the accident was quickly established thanks to the description of her appearance. The damaged car belonged to a hairdresser, but the police could not clarify whether the woman’s actions were intentional. The damage, according to the initial assessment, is about two thousand euros.
Law enforcement officers do not know if the wedding took place in the end. The police noted that the woman’s offenses were not an “obstacle” on the part of the police.
