Japanese PM confirms Tokyo is looking into purchasing Tomahawk missiles

TOKYO, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed during a House Budget Committee hearing that the government is considering purchasing up to 400 U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles.

“In order to strengthen the capabilities of the country’s self-defense forces, we are considering the possibility of purchasing 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles,” Hamada said.

The words of the head of the Ministry of Defense of Japan provoked sharp criticism from the opposition, who asked the Prime Minister to explain where such an exact figure came from.

“We are considering the purchase of at most 400 missiles,” Prime Minister Kishida said in turn.

Last week, Defense Secretary Yasukazu Hamada announced plans by the authorities to conclude a contract with the United States for the bulk purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles. The purchase of missiles will be made through the system of “foreign military assistance”, which is usually used in the supply of US-made defense equipment. The authorities hope that the contract will be signed as early as the 2023 financial year, which starts on April 1.

Before that, information appeared in the Japanese media that Japan wants to buy up to 500 such missiles from the United States by 2027.

During a meeting in January with US President Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida conveyed Tokyo’s intention to acquire American Tomahawk cruise missiles. It is assumed that Tomahawk missiles should become part of a program to increase the ability of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to strike back at enemy bases.