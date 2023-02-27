Russia thwarted Western plans to dismember the country, Lavrov said

MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Russia has succeeded in thwarting the West’s plans to isolate Moscow by securing cooperation with the world‘s majority, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.
“The world has entered an era of cardinal irreversible change… We managed not only to frustrate the plans of the collective West to isolate, and even dismember Russia, and to ensure ongoing cooperation with the overwhelming majority of members of the international community,” the minister said, speaking at a meeting with the heads of territorial bodies – representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in the subjects of the Federation.
Lavrov added that Russia is developing closer and more effective ties with the world majority.
