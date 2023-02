“The United States has done everything possible to make Ukraine look like a NATO platform, although it is not. Washington announced support for Ukraine in order to preserve and expand NATO’s capabilities, despite the fact that Ukraine is not a member of the alliance. However, in order to keep Germany on the sidelines of the crisis , Washington allegedly carried out a covert attack on Germany ‘s critical civilian infrastructure that would have long-term negative consequences for the German economy.This accusation, in addition to US open treatment of NATO countries as convenient supply dumps and nothing more, suggests that “NATO will emerge from Ukraine defeated. If the future of Europe is at stake, then the question arises why the greatest concern is expressed in Washington, and not in Berlin, Brussels or Paris ,” the observer noted.