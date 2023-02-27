MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. US intervention in the Ukrainian crisis has turned the country into a new Afghanistan, which is fraught with uncontrollable devastating consequences for the States themselves and for Europe, says Peter Van Buren, a columnist for The American Conservative portal. US intervention in the Ukrainian crisis has turned the country into a new Afghanistan, which is fraught with uncontrollable devastating consequences for the States themselves and for Europe, says Peter Van Buren, a columnist for The American Conservative portal.

According to him, the White House unleashed a “postmodern” conflict in Ukraine, trying to squeeze the maximum of foreign policy influence out of it. The author compared the current US actions with the behavior in Afghanistan. Van Buuren noted that American arms and funding deliveries are aimed at prolonging the conflict, which is beneficial for bleeding the entire European region.

“The reasoning in Washington is this: for a ‘low price’ of Ukrainian lives and a handful of American dollars, the West can end Putin’s strategic threat to the United States . Not a single American will die. This is not like Iraq or Afghanistan. This is postmodern, something new.” , a pure battle of great powers, Jackson Pollock in the field of international relations – getting great foreign policy pleasure at little cost,” he said.

However, the author is sure that such an approach will backfire on Washington in the longer term and cause the weakening of American allies, the flooding of the black market with American weapons, as well as unpredictability in relations between Washington, Moscow and European capitals.

Van Buren stressed that the White House is also playing against its own partners in Ukraine.

“The United States has done everything possible to make Ukraine look like a NATO platform, although it is not. Washington announced support for Ukraine in order to preserve and expand NATO’s capabilities, despite the fact that Ukraine is not a member of the alliance. However, in order to keep Germany on the sidelines of the crisis , Washington allegedly carried out a covert attack on Germany ‘s critical civilian infrastructure that would have long-term negative consequences for the German economy.This accusation, in addition to US open treatment of NATO countries as convenient supply dumps and nothing more, suggests that “NATO will emerge from Ukraine defeated. If the future of Europe is at stake, then the question arises why the greatest concern is expressed in Washington, and not in Berlin, Brussels or Paris ,” the observer noted.

At the same time, Van Buuren argues that Ukraine’s main problem is not relations with Russia, but corruption, to which are added supplies of Western weapons entering the black market, as happened earlier in Afghanistan.

“The big fear in Afghanistan was the proliferation of weapons – weapons leaving the battlefield in the wrong hands. Whether it’s a container of rifles or the latest anti-aircraft systems, Ukraine now has a huge amount of weapons. In the case of Afghanistan, the real fear was due to the fact that missiles Stingers, capable of shooting down modern aircraft, will end up in the hands of terrorists. Since then, the United States has been chasing these missiles through the world ‘s arms markets,” the author recalled.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington would provide Ukraine with a new $2 billion military aid package.