MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti, David Narmania. The US military is facing a manpower shortage. Experts started talking about the possibility of moving away from the contract system of personnel recruitment. About the causes and consequences of the crisis – in the material RIA Novosti.

“A Few Good Guys”

The US Army missed 15,000 recruits even after lowering the bar by 9,000. In total, in 2022 they wanted to recruit 60 thousand soldiers.

This is the worst result since 1973 – when they completely switched from conscription service to a contract army. Or, as they call it here, “all-volunteer.”

The Navy and Air Force have the same troubles. Of all the branches of the military, one Marine Corps has reached its targets. But this is the second from the end in terms of personnel part of the army – less only in the Space Forces.

© AP Photo / Pool/ Jason Reed US Marines during formation © AP Photo / Pool/ Jason Reed US Marines during formation

At the same time, they officially try to maintain the total number at a stable level – after a significant reduction from more than two million in 1990 to 1.4 million in 2001. With reservists – the same: since 2000 – 800 thousand. Nevertheless, in high offices they are extremely concerned.

They do not want and cannot

“We can develop as many technologically advanced weapons as we want, but without talented and motivated people to use them, it’s impossible,” said Secretary of the US Army Christina Wormuth.

According to Chief of Staff James McConville, only 23% of Americans aged 17 to 24 qualify. Retired Lieutenant General Thomas Spohr of the Heritage Foundation think tank attributes this to an unhealthy lifestyle — one in five 12 to 19 year olds is obese.

Young US citizens themselves are not eager to wear military uniforms. Only nine percent are interested in contract service.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer / Go to the media bankPatch on the uniform of an American soldier of the NATO battalion © RIA Novosti / Stringer Go to media bank Patch on the uniform of an American soldier of the NATO battalion

Last year’s Pentagon poll showed that 57 percent of young people fear psychological problems because of the service, almost half of the health consequences. “They think they’re going to be broken,” NBC quotes a senior US military as saying.

Demographics also have an impact. In 1995, almost half of Americans had parents who served in the military. Now – only 13%. The personal example of the older generation is very important: 79% of the current contract soldiers are children of the military.

And here is the result of a study by the Ronald Reagan Institute, conducted in 2021: only 45% of the population trust the Armed Forces. This is 25% less than in 2018.

Logical and not so good reasons

Similar problems arose in 1999, 2005 and 2018, albeit on a smaller scale. This was due to the large losses in conflicts and the rise of the economy – potential recruits did not want to risk their lives, preferring less dangerous professions.

Now the situation is close to the economic crisis. And the confrontation with Russia and, in the future, with China does not add to the desire to serve the motherland. In such conditions, James McConville admits, the army, before entering the battlefield, has to fight in the labor market.

© Photo : Lance Cpl. MaryAnn HillU.S. Army soldier firing her M16-A4 automatic rifle © Photo : Lance Cpl. MaryAnn Hill US Army soldier firing her M16-A4 automatic rifle

There are other negative factors as well. According to experts, the American authorities are not dealing with the most important problems. According to Thomas Spohr, the Pentagon has presented a detailed 50-page plan to combat climate change. “Perhaps we will be consoled by the fact that, along with the decline in the number and combat effectiveness of troops, carbon dioxide emissions will decrease,” he ironically.

And Fox News points to the command’s passion for gender issues. In particular, there was a story about the launch of a training program for women and sexual minorities at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado.

“If you are a cisgender man, then this program is not for you.” There are two other courses, one of which is exclusively for blacks.

CC BY-SA 2.0 / US Army photo/ Stephen Standifird / Hurry Up! A US Army World Sergeant trains a recruit during an exercise at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, USA . January 31, 2017 CC BY-SA 2.0 / US Army photo/ Stephen Standifird / Hurry Up! A US Army World Sergeant trains a recruit during an exercise at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, USA . January 31, 2017

Conservative politicians believe that this deters potential recruits. Well, the military failures of the Pentagon in Iraq and Afghanistan do not add popularity to the military service.

There is no way out of the crisis yet. Experts believe that a fully contract-based Armed Forces is now in question. The Pentagon is obviously not ready to reduce the number of troops. Therefore, half a century after the refusal of the draft system, the supporters of its return receive a weighty argument.