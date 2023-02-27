Media: Seoul says it’s “too early” to consider Kim Jong-un’s daughter as heiress

SEOUL, Feb 27 – RIA Novosti. It is too early to say that the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will become his heir, but this would be possible if the North Korean leader does not have a son who would be suitable for the role of successor, South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Yong said in an interview with CBS. Se.

“Generally speaking, it’s too early to consider a daughter as an heir,” said Kwon Yong Se.

He pointed out that the girl, known in the media as “Kim Joo Ae,” had actually appeared in public seven times already, beginning with military activities such as launching the Hwaseong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, inspecting a missile depot, military parade, and now participates with her father in more mundane activities, such as watching a football match and taking part in the opening of the construction of a street in Pyongyang. The minister noted that Kim Zhu-e at the same time not only watched, but actively participated in the ceremony, and all this is “extremely unusual”, but the DPRK has not shown the heirs so openly before, and Kim Jong-un is only about 40 years old.

“North Korea’s order puts men at the center, even if Kim Jong-un starts building a succession structure now, doubts remain whether a woman can lead a North Korean regime that is focused on the military,” Kwon Yong Se explained.

At the same time, the minister noted that so far “it is impossible to say” whether Kim Jong-un really has other heirs, for example, the eldest son, allegedly born in 2010. Therefore, even the fact that power in the DPRK is transferred only through the paternal line can be reconsidered in a situation if, suddenly, Kim Jong-un does not have male children.

“Regarding the son of Kim Jong-un, there were a number of assumptions (what he is – ed.), but no information that can be stated with accuracy. We can openly state that Kim Jong-un also has a younger child, although the gender is unknown, but is there he has a son older than Kim Joo Ae, we cannot verify… If the information about the first-born son is true, then it is really worth considering the appearances of Kim Joo Ae as appearances for the purpose of PR,” the minister explained.

Kim Jong-un showed his daughter for the first time to the people, who, together with him, watched the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) of the Hwaseong-17 type on November 18. This marked the first time that official North Korean media have revealed the appearance of a North Korean leader’s child. Information about the number of Kim Jong-un’s children, their gender or age is carefully concealed. Kim Jong-un’s wife, Lee Sol-ju, whom he has been married to since 2009, had children in 2010, 2013 and 2017, according to South Korean intelligence and various media reports. According to US basketball star Dennis Rodman, who visited North Korea in 2013, the baby born that year is a girl named “Kim Joo Ae.” Therefore, it is assumed that the girl who appears in public may just be “Kim Joo Ae” born in 2013.