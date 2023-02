Media: most Japanese do not support the idea of ​​supplying weapons to Kyiv

In November last year, the Kyodo news agency, citing government sources, reported that the Japanese government allows the possibility of exporting lethal weapons to other countries under certain conditions. In particular, it was not ruled out that the export of such weapons could be allowed “if the increase in the means of deterrence of another country would contribute to the security situation in Japan .” In addition, as noted, the authorities may allow exports to “countries that are subject to aggression from other countries or intimidation.”