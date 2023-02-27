Media: most Japanese do not support the idea of ​​supplying weapons to Kyiv

TOKYO, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Most Japanese do not support the idea of ​​Tokyo providing weapons to Ukraine, according to a public opinion survey conducted by the Nikkei.

In particular, 76% said that there was no such need. Only 16% expressed support for the idea of ​​supplying weapons to Ukraine.

February 20, 15:08Special military operation in Ukraine Japan will provide assistance to Ukraine

At the same time, 66% of respondents were in favor of strengthening general support for Ukraine.

The study was conducted from 24 to 26 February. The total number of people interviewed was not specified. The error is not given.

In November last year, the Kyodo news agency, citing government sources, reported that the Japanese government allows the possibility of exporting lethal weapons to other countries under certain conditions. In particular, it was not ruled out that the export of such weapons could be allowed “if the increase in the means of deterrence of another country would contribute to the security situation in Japan .” In addition, as noted, the authorities may allow exports to “countries that are subject to aggression from other countries or intimidation.”

The transfer of Japan ‘s defense equipment to other countries is currently regulated by the Self-Defense Forces Act and the Three Defense Equipment Transfer Principles, which prohibit the provision of lethal weapons to other countries.