UN, February 27 – RIA Novosti, Alan Bulkaty. The UN should provide a mechanism for investigating what happened on the Nord Stream pipelines, the organization could become a platform for such an investigation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Russia is seeking the creation by the UN Secretary General of an independent international commission to investigate what happened. Moscow has prepared a corresponding draft Security Council resolution.

“I think that the UN should provide a mechanism for this kind of investigation. I think the UN could be a good platform for such an investigation,” Szijjarto said, answering the question whether Hungary supports the idea of ​​conducting a UN investigation into this incident.

According to him, the UN was not created as an association of like-minded countries, but to serve as a platform for communication between countries that even consider each other enemies. “So the question is whether the UN can provide a good structure for this kind of investigation,” the minister said.

“When it comes to this whole complex security environment, I think the UN should play a bigger role here. Because the UN is a kind of last resort where everyone is represented, where any discussion can take place, because everyone is here. And under the auspices of the UN, even enemies can and should talk to each other. So I think the UN really has a role to play because that’s not the case at the moment,” he added.

In September last year, two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe, Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, exploded at once. Germany , Denmark and Sweden did not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timing of repairs. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin said that the explosion on the gas pipeline is an obvious act of terrorism.

American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh on February 8 published his investigation into the Nord Stream explosions, in which, citing a source, he stated that explosive devices under Russian gas pipelines were planted in June 2022 under the cover of Baltops exercises by US Navy divers with the support of Norwegian specialists . According to Hersh, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden after nine months of discussions with administration officials involved in national security issues. Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with the blowing up of Russian gas pipelines last year.