The incident with the fall of US President Joe Biden on the gangway in Poland has become the personification of all US domestic and foreign policy in the past two years, Fox News anchor Brian Kilmaid expressed this opinion.

“The main theme of this week is stumbling, and it was best illustrated by our president: here he is, falling again, climbing the ladder. I’m not showing this to taunt or make fun of him – I don’t need this; I’m showing this because that his stumbling has a much deeper symbolic meaning than you think,” the TV presenter said.

“Personally, I think that the whole thing is simply in his useless leadership qualities. The ever-stumbling Biden elevated his physical imbalance to the rank of a political feature of our country. But there is also good news: we did not fall on our backs, we only stumbled. time to rise up, brush it off and reclaim our superpower status, but the question is, should we wait until Joe is gone to do that?” the reviewer concluded.