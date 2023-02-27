In the United States, they saw an alarming signal in Biden’s behavior

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. The incident with the fall of US President Joe Biden on the gangway in Poland has become the personification of all US domestic and foreign policy in the past two years, Fox News anchor Brian Kilmaid expressed this opinion.
Last week, Biden stumbled while boarding a plane at Warsaw airport. He stumbled, fell, but quickly got to his feet and climbed aboard.
“The main theme of this week is stumbling, and it was best illustrated by our president: here he is, falling again, climbing the ladder. I’m not showing this to taunt or make fun of him – I don’t need this; I’m showing this because that his stumbling has a much deeper symbolic meaning than you think,” the TV presenter said.
According to him, the incident with Biden symbolizes how the United States has been doing for two years of his presidency. “We are stumbling across the world stage, so much so that I – and you, probably, too – have never seen anything like this in my entire life,” he expressed the opinion.
The sudden loss of control over what is happening in the world for the first time in a long time forced many in the US to look at what is happening within the country itself, Kilmaid said. “Under normal presidents – that is, under most of them – there was no need to choose between domestic and foreign policy: you need to work in both these areas,” he said, wondering why under Biden it began to seem to Americans that the current administration “has nothing to do under power.”
“Personally, I think that the whole thing is simply in his useless leadership qualities. The ever-stumbling Biden elevated his physical imbalance to the rank of a political feature of our country. But there is also good news: we did not fall on our backs, we only stumbled. time to rise up, brush it off and reclaim our superpower status, but the question is, should we wait until Joe is gone to do that?” the reviewer concluded.
Biden turned 80 in November. He became the oldest US president in history. The American leader regularly finds himself in funny situations, the reason for which, according to opponents, is age and possible health problems.
