In the United States, they saw an alarming signal in Biden’s behavior

The sudden loss of control over what is happening in the world for the first time in a long time forced many in the US to look at what is happening within the country itself, Kilmaid said. “Under normal presidents – that is, under most of them – there was no need to choose between domestic and foreign policy: you need to work in both these areas,” he said, wondering why under Biden it began to seem to Americans that the current administration “has nothing to do under power.”