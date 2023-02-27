Israeli settlers attack towns in the occupied West Bank | News

Israeli settlers killed a Palestinian on Sunday night in the village of Za’tara, south of the city of Nablus, during an assault on several towns in the occupied West Bank.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Palestinians and Israelis agree to avoid acts of violence

Witnesses to the incident narrated that the settlers, accompanied by occupying soldiers, attacked residents, fired shots, burned houses and destroyed vehicles.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the deceased as Sameh Aqtash, 37, who was shot in the abdomen. After the news of his death spread through social networks, netizens pointed out that two weeks ago he had traveled to Türkiye to bring help to the victims of the earthquakes on February 6.

Keep your eyes on Nablus!

This is 37-year-old Palestinian Imam Sameh Aqtash. Two weeks ago, he was in Turkey to help those affected by the horrific earthquake.

He arrived home this week and was shot to death by Jewish settlers in Nablus tonight. pic.twitter.com/TGdlTlrCEQ

— AbdelKarim #BravePalestine (@KarimNK96)

February 26, 2023

According to Palestinian media, the attacks against towns in the Nablus area also caused more than a hundred injuries and the burning of dozens of houses and vehicles.

According to press reports, the settlers also attacked firefighters and medical personnel who tried to approach the village of Za’tara.

NOW: TERRORISM: Hundreds of Israeli settlers attack Palestinians in several towns in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/uU0ymof5bB

— Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)

February 26, 2023

Aqtash’s murder occurred after a Palestinian youth shot and killed two Israeli settlers at an intersection in the town of Huwara, after which groups of Israeli settlers clamored for revenge.

Since the beginning of 2023, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces has risen to 66, including 13 children, four elderly people and one prisoner behind Israeli bars. Local media specify that four Palestinians lost their lives due to shots from Israeli settlers. According to other media, the attacks by Palestinian militants have caused the death of 13 Israelis.

Precisely this Sunday, during a meeting in Jordan, Palestinian and Israeli representatives promised to avoid new acts of violence and to find ways to calm the situation after several bloody days.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source