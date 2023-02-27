5.6 magnitude earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border

|Fact-checking
ALMA-ATA, February 27 – RIA Novosti. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6, the epicenter of which was located on the border of China and Kyrgyzstan, occurred on Monday at 05.58 Astana time (02.58 Moscow time), the seismological experimental and methodological expedition of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan reported.
“The epicenter of the earthquake is located 278 kilometers southeast of the city of Almaty on the border of Kyrgyzstan and China. The energy class of the earthquake is 12.1. The magnitude of the MPV is 5.6. The depth is 10 kilometers,” the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, according to seismologists, a few hours earlier, at 03.42 Astana time (00.42 Moscow time), an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred in the same area, the tremors of which were felt in Alma-Ata with a magnitude of 2 points.
