MOSCOW, February 27 – RIA Novosti. Despite loud statements from Western politicians, Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky are "getting lonely," which is an "uncomfortable truth," writes Focus columnist Gabor Steingart.

As the author notes, it is often said that words can change the world , but they can also create a “smokescreen” that makes it difficult for an outside observer to see the relationship between politicians. “Because the inconvenient truth is this: Ukraine and its president are getting lonely,” writes Steingart.

Behind the “noble statements” of Western politicians in support of Kiev lies a “vast” territory inhabited by those who boycott sanctions, pacifists, as well as “political opponents” of Ukraine, and these three groups make the development of events “dangerous” for the latter.

So, there are still states and companies that, for economic reasons, buy goods in Russia, including sanctioned goods, the author points out. For example, Poland continues to buy Russian oil, Europe as a whole continues to buy Russian gas, and sanctioned goods from Russia continue to flow to Germany

Also, pacifist sentiments are spreading around the world , and supporters are calling for a quick and non-violent end to the conflict.

At the same time, the “most dangerous” group for Ukraine are politicians who openly oppose Kyiv’s endless pumping of weapons. This, for example, is Donald Trump’s “conservative rival”, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as the former US President himself, who criticize Joe Biden for ignoring the interests and concerns of their own citizens in favor of Ukraine.

“Conclusion: public support for Ukraine is waning. The country’s supporters must do what they have not done enough so far – explain themselves and explain their motives,” concludes Steingart.

Earlier, Andrea Kendall, an expert from the Center for a New American Security, said that US politicians advise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be diplomatic and think about the possibility of negotiations with Russia. American statesmen asked him to take into account the opinion of countries that did not join in the condemnation of Moscow , and not to appear in the eyes of the world community as a leader categorically opposed to dialogue.

Russia has repeatedly indicated its readiness for a diplomatic process, but Ukraine has imposed a ban on negotiations at the legislative level. Zelensky said at the G20 summit in November last year that “there will be no Minsk-3.” Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted that such words absolutely confirm Kiev’s position about unwillingness to start a dialogue.