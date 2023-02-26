Presidential elections are extended in several regions of Nigeria | News

In some regions of Nigeria, elections to elect a new president are taking place this Sunday, after technical and other failures occurred the day before that prevented the vote from taking place as scheduled.

Nigerian general election vote count begins

While vote counting was already underway where voters were able to cast their ballots this Saturday, when only three candidates out of 18 vying for the presidency of Africa’s most populous nation, a solution was sought in a few others.

In a day that some national media described as chaotic, after there were delays in opening the polling stations or in other cases, armed men vandalized the ballot boxes and some polling stations did not open, the election resumed this Sunday.

Results are already trickling in from Local Government Areas across the nation in the ongoing presidential and national assembly elections.

Voting is expected to have ended in the places it was extended by INEC on Saturday due to varying reasons.|Peak News Nigeria pic.twitter.com/SI9ofmeadv

February 26, 2023

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, Mahmud Yaqubu, announced on Sunday that the final tally of the presidential election results has been delayed by six hours, to 6:00 p.m. local time.

“We are awaiting the arrival of the tabulation managers from the different states, so now we are going to take a break to start the final count around 6:00 p.m.,” he commented.

The head of the commission recalled that it is the culmination of a long four-level process that begins in the polling stations of the 8,800 constituencies of the country, distributed in 774 government areas, in turn distributed in the 36 states of the country.

“All the figures finally reach the capital Abuja, where I will have the duty and privilege to make the final announcement once the tally is finished,” Yaqubu said.

Nearly 90 million voters were eligible to vote in Saturday’s election, which was largely peaceful, though isolated violence, delays and technical problems forced many to wait until overnight, or Sunday, to vote.

Of the 18 candidates, only three have a real chance of winning: the Muslim Bola Tinubu, candidate of the governmental Congress of All Progressives (APC); Atiku Abubakar, from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); and the Christian Peter Obi, from the Labor Party.





