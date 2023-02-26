Palestinians and Israelis agree to avoid acts of violence | News

Palestinian and Israeli representatives pledged on Sunday to “avoid further acts of violence” and seek ways to calm the situation after several bloody days, according to a joint statement released after a meeting in Jordan.

Palestinian populations call strike after massacre in Nablus

“The two parties, Palestinian and Israeli, affirmed their commitment to all previous agreements between them, as well as to achieving just and permanent peace,” according to a final statement issued at the end of the meeting, which they attended as mediators. representatives of the United States, Egypt and Jordan.

Likewise, the Israeli government and the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) assured “their joint willingness and commitment” to “cease unilateral measures for three to six months.”

After “deep and frank discussions,” the participants in the meeting in the city of Aqaba “reaffirmed the need to commit to detente on the ground and avoid further acts of violence,” the final eight-point document says.

PNA representatives met this Sunday with Israeli and US security members in the Jordanian city of Aqaba to address the situation in the West Bank in order to prevent further escalation of violence.

According to Arab media, the Palestinian delegation insisted to Israel on the need to cease any unilateral action in order not to exacerbate tensions and respect established international agreements.

At the same time, regional sources stressed that Palestine tried to reach with the parties, security and economic measures to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The meeting was the first of this nature in Jordan after several years, a nation that together with Egypt, which will also participate in this meeting, has been key in the mediation process between Arabs and Zionists.

The Palestinian representation was made up of the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Organization for the Liberation of Palestine (PLO), Hussein Al Sheikh; the Director of Intelligence, Majed Faraj; the presidential spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeina and the diplomatic adviser, Majdi al Khalidi.

For its part, the Israeli delegation was made up of the National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi; the head of the Israeli Internal Security service, Ronen Bar; the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Ghasan Alyan and the director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ronen Levy.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians, including a 16-year-old minor, during a raid on Nablus, a city in the northern West Bank.





