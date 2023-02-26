The White House stressed the importance of maintaining military contacts with China

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The United States considers it important to maintain military channels of interaction with China to ensure stability, said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
“We think it’s important to have military cooperation to ensure stability,” he said in an interview with NBC News.
Sullivan also expressed regret over the Chinese Defense Department’s refusal to “take calls” from Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.
February 23, 22:25
The United States said there was no evidence of China‘s supply of military aid to Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report