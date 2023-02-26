The White House stressed the importance of maintaining military contacts with China

WASHINGTON, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The United States considers it important to maintain military channels of interaction with China to ensure stability, said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
“We think it’s important to have military cooperation to ensure stability,” he said in an interview with NBC News.
Sullivan also expressed regret over the Chinese Defense Department’s refusal to “take calls” from Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.
Tensions between Washington and Beijing escalated after then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August 2022 trip to Taiwan. China protested against this visit, and soon after its completion began large-scale military exercises in the waters of the island.
The United States said there was no evidence of China‘s supply of military aid to Russia

