WASHINGTON, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The American authorities believe that the issue of ownership of the Crimea can be reconsidered in the future, said National Security Adviser to the President of the The American authorities believe that the issue of ownership of the Crimea can be reconsidered in the future, said National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan in an interview with NBC News.

“The question of Crimea is a question that will happen in the future. This is what we will come to,” he said.

At the same time, Sullivan stressed that Kyiv now needs to focus on short-term goals in order to gain advantages on the battlefield with US support. According to him, these successes should ultimately allow “to fully restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Commenting on the possible participation of Washington in the discussion of the status of Crimea, he noted that the United States is not going to discuss the sovereign issues of another country.

After the start of the special operation, the Kiev regime has repeatedly spoken about plans to launch an offensive operation on the peninsula, including against the backdrop of reports of new deliveries of Western weapons. Thus, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, pointed out that, having agreed on the supply of tanks, Ukraine is negotiating the transfer of extended-range missiles and aircraft for strikes in Crimea.

On the peninsula, such attempts were called suicidal, noting that it was simply impossible to seize part of the territory from a powerful nuclear power.

As Dmitry Medvedev, deputy permanent chairman of the Russian Security Council, emphasized, strikes on Crimea will be followed by retaliation strikes, “all Ukraine remaining under Kyiv’s rule will burn.”

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. In the 2014 referendum, 96.77 percent of voters in Crimea and 95.6 percent in Sevastopol were in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine still considers the peninsula its temporarily occupied territory, many Western countries support Kyiv on this issue. For its part, Moscow has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for democratic reunification with Russia, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Vladimir Putin, the issue of Crimea “is finally closed.”