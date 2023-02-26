Egypt is trying to convince the US to ease sanctions against Syria, media reported

CAIRO, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Egypt is trying to persuade the Egypt is trying to persuade the United States to ease sanctions on Syria, Al-Arabiya TV channel reported, citing sources.

Earlier, a well-informed Syrian source told RIA Novosti that Egyptian Foreign Minister Shukri will visit Damascus on Monday and meet with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mikdad and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry later confirmed Shukri’s upcoming visit to Syria.

“Cairo is trying to persuade America to ease sanctions against Syria,” the channel’s sources said.

According to sources, Egypt has decided to gradually expand relations with Syria and will send delegations to Damascus in the near future.

The sources noted that Shukri’s visit to Damascus is aimed at coordinating cooperation between Egypt and Syria on a number of issues, the main one being security.