Death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye stands at 44,374 | News

The number of deaths after the earthquakes registered on February 6 in Türkiye amounted to 44,374, while the authorities work at a forced march in the recovery process in the affected regions, said this Sunday the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

The president of AFAD, Yunus Sezer, recalled at a press conference that 21 days have passed since the earthquakes that shook the south of the country and 9,990 aftershocks have been registered so far.

“Search and rescue work has been completed in almost 21,000 buildings. Right now, we are fully focused on debris removal,” he recalled.

Sezer stressed that the intensive work on the construction of tents, containers and permanent residences within the scope of the improvement works continues, and continued as follows:

“All measures are being taken to normalize life as soon as possible. Unfortunately we have lost 44,374 people in this process.”

“Intensive work continues in the area for the removal of rubble from buildings that have fallen or from those that must be demolished due to the structural failures they present and at this time a workforce of approximately 230,000 continues to work.”

International search and rescue, 1,180 people are still trying to support humanitarian aid activities.

Sezer noted that 13,771 flights are currently being organized with 78 aircraft and 116 helicopters.

Regarding the number of people housed in the disaster area, one million 531,283 citizens affected by the disaster are housed in tents,”

“We have 563,000 citizens who were evacuated outside the disaster area. We continue our efforts to meet both housing and other needs through commissions formed together with AFAD and other units under the coordination of the governorates of the provinces where they are located” .

Noting that 334,321 of the evacuated citizens stayed in guest houses and hotels outside the disaster area, Sezer said: “Work continues both with non-governmental organizations and with relevant units of our ministries in terms of nutrition under the coordination of our Red Crescent in the region.

“Currently 80 million 965 thousand hot meals and 14 million 539 thousand foods are delivered. The package is distributed in the region,” he explained.

The February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye had Kahramanmaras province as its epicenter, and hit 10 other provinces: Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa, while the February 20 earthquake hit the Hatai province.





