WASHINGTON, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The issue of deliveries of F-16 fighters to Ukraine is not removed from the agenda, said Michael McCall, head of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“This (supply of fighter jets to Ukraine – ed.) is not out of the question … with enough congressional pressure from both sides, we can give Ukraine what they need to win,” he said in an interview with ABC News. McCall stressed that he considers the supply of ATACMS fighters and missile systems to Ukraine justified.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden, in an interview with ABC television, said that he now excludes the transfer of American F-16 fighters to Ukrainians, because they do not need them.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.