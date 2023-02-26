Zelensky met with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia in Kyiv

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Kyiv.
“I met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Fasal bin Farhan Al Saud. This is the first official visit of the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations. I hope that he will give a new impetus to further intensify our mutually beneficial dialogue,” he said. wrote Zelensky in his Telegram channel.
Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, specified that during the visit, two documents were signed that formalized the provision of a $400 million assistance package to Ukraine.
“We are talking about a joint program of cooperation with the Center for Humanitarian Aid and Assistance of King Salman and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Development Fund,” Yermak wrote in his Telegram channel.
February 23, 10:11 am
Saudi Arabia ready to provide humanitarian aid to residents of Donbass
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report