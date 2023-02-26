State Department assured Vučić of support for EU plan to resolve Kosovo

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BELGRADE, February 26 – RIA Novosti. US State Department adviser Derek Scholle told Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a telephone conversation that Washington fully supports the EU plan for a settlement in Kosovo and expects progress in the negotiations on February 27 in Brussels, according to Vucic’s Instagram page *.
The Serbian President had a telephone conversation with a State Department adviser on Sunday, ahead of a new round of talks with Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, in Brussels.
February 12, 14:52
The solution of the Kosovo issue is impossible without Russia and China, said the Ambassador to Serbia
“The American diplomat noted that the United States fully supports the EU proposal to normalize relations between Belgrade and Pristina and expects that tomorrow’s meeting in Brussels will be constructive, with noticeable progress towards an agreement. Chollet also said that previously signed agreements should be implemented, which implies the creation of Communities of Serbian communities,” Vučić said on social media.
“President Vučić said that he expects a very difficult meeting, but that Serbia is committed to peace and stability in the region, and that in this context it is ready to work on the concept and implementation of the proposed plan, with clearly defined restrictions,” the message emphasized.
The special importance of the new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on February 27 in Brussels “due to foreign policy pressure on Serbia in the light of the armed conflict in Ukraine,” Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said earlier. Vucic himself noted that he would go “if there is something to talk about,” and indicated that Kurti was “stuck in the time of the 1998-1999 conflict,” which does not leave much hope for progress in the negotiations.
The assembly (parliament) of Serbia, after two days of debate with the participation of the president, on February 3, by a majority of votes, approved the government’s annual report on the negotiations on Kosovo and Metohija and the situation in the region. The President of Serbia announced to the parliamentarians 10 points of the program of the country’s leadership in the face of external pressure. Among them are the preservation of peace and stability, the demand to form a Community of Serb Communities in Kosovo and Metohija, ensuring the security of Kosovo Serbs, attracting foreign investment to Serbia, and so on.
January 27, 16:51
Chizhov predicted increased Western pressure on Serbia to recognize Kosovo
Vučić repeatedly and clearly repeated that he “will never recognize the independence of Kosovo and is against the entry of Pristina into the UN.” He also stated that Belgrade will continue its policy of military neutrality and “will try to hold out as long as it can without imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation.” The armed conflict in Ukraine, in his opinion, is growing into the Third World War, and Western countries are increasing pressure on Serbia due to their refusal to support sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Vucic said earlier that the country’s authorities have not yet agreed and signed the latest Western proposals for a settlement in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, which involve the gradual entry of the territory into the Council of Europe, UNESCO and the UN without Belgrade’s formal recognition of independence. He also noted that it is no longer correct to call this plan “Franco-German”, since it is being promoted by both Brussels and the United States. At the same time, the content of the West’s proposal is not disclosed in detail.
* Meta activity (social networks Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist
February 9, 13:13
Borrell expects to hold a meeting of the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report