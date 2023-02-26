State Department assured Vučić of support for EU plan to resolve Kosovo

BELGRADE, February 26 – RIA Novosti. US State Department adviser Derek Scholle told Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a telephone conversation that Washington fully supports the EU plan for a settlement in Kosovo and expects progress in the negotiations on February 27 in Brussels, according to Vucic’s Instagram page *.

“President Vučić said that he expects a very difficult meeting, but that Serbia is committed to peace and stability in the region, and that in this context it is ready to work on the concept and implementation of the proposed plan, with clearly defined restrictions,” the message emphasized.

The special importance of the new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on February 27 in Brussels “due to foreign policy pressure on Serbia in the light of the armed conflict in Ukraine,” Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said earlier. Vucic himself noted that he would go “if there is something to talk about,” and indicated that Kurti was “stuck in the time of the 1998-1999 conflict,” which does not leave much hope for progress in the negotiations.