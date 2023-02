State Department assured Vučić of support for EU plan to resolve Kosovo

The assembly (parliament) of Serbia, after two days of debate with the participation of the president, on February 3, by a majority of votes, approved the government’s annual report on the negotiations on Kosovo and Metohija and the situation in the region. The President of Serbia announced to the parliamentarians 10 points of the program of the country’s leadership in the face of external pressure. Among them are the preservation of peace and stability, the demand to form a Community of Serb Communities in Kosovo and Metohija, ensuring the security of Kosovo Serbs, attracting foreign investment to Serbia, and so on.