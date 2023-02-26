In Britain, Italian restaurants have removed tomatoes from dishes due to the high cost

MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Italian restaurants in the UK have had to forgo tomatoes in their dishes due to shortages and rising prices. Italian restaurants in the UK have had to forgo tomatoes in their dishes due to shortages and rising prices.

Get ready for tomato-free pasta and white pizza. Italian restaurants across the UK are being forced to limit their use of tomatoes, raise prices and in some cases remove Pasta al Pomodoro from their menus amid rising prices.

According to the Federation of Italian Chefs in Britain (FIC UK), the price of tomatoes has quadrupled in the past year, from £5 a case to £20 a case. The cost of iceberg lettuce has also skyrocketed, from £7 to £22 a box.

According to the chairman of the federation, Enzo Oliveri, due to rising prices and Brexit, a number of Italian restaurants may close.

“I see no light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Oliveri added that the government in the current situation should impose a ceiling on the price of tomatoes.

February 21, 03:57 The study showed how much Britain’s spending on gas increased in a year

Earlier, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that residents of the UK were faced with a shortage of tomatoes amid poor harvests in supplying countries. In winter, the product is delivered to Britain from Morocco, the Netherlands and Spain . After Brexit, buyers relied heavily on imports from Morocco.

This year’s harvest in the North African country has suffered from floods and low temperatures, and in Spain due to prolonged cold weather. The imposition of tighter export restrictions from Morocco and the rise in fertilizer prices after the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine also affected.

A number of UK food supermarket chains have introduced restrictions on several types of fruits and vegetables. For example, Asda restricted sales of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries. In the supermarkets of another British chain, Morrisons, it will be possible to purchase only two units of goods in the following categories: tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, peppers.