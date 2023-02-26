Jordanian Foreign Ministry spoke about new agreements between Palestine and Israel

AMMAN, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Palestine and Israel, following a five-party meeting in Aqaba, Jordan, agreed to comply with all signed agreements, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A meeting on the issue of reducing tension in the region took place today. At the meeting, in addition to Jordan and Palestine, there were also delegations from the United States , Israel and Egypt.

“The Palestinian and Israeli sides have reaffirmed that they will abide by all their previous agreements, work towards a just and permanent peace, and stressed the need to de-escalate on the ground and prevent violence,” the statement said.

It is noted that Israel has pledged to stop discussions on the construction of new settlements within four months and the approval of any new outposts (illegally built settlements) within six months.

According to the statement, the five participants who visited Aqaba agreed to hold the next meeting in this format in March in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh.