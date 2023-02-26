WASHINGTON, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine, taking into account the support of the Ukraine, taking into account the support of the United States , will have to resolve the issue of the need to “capture” Crimea, said Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to the head of the White House, despite the fact that Moscow considers the Crimea issue completely closed.

“What will ultimately happen to Crimea in the context of this war, as well as the settlement of this war, is something that the Ukrainians have to determine with the support of the United States ,” Sullivan responded to a CNN question about whether Ukraine needs to win “capture” of the Crimea with the support of the United States

Sullivan also stressed that the US is committed to continuing military assistance to Kyiv in order to turn “battlefield victories” into “diplomatic advantages.”

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. In the 2014 referendum, 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol were in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea its temporarily occupied territory, many Western countries support Kyiv on this issue. For its part, the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for democratic reunification with Russia, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the Crimea “finally closed.”

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.