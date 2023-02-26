WASHINGTON, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself does not believe his words about Crimea belonging to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the country Oleg Stepanov told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Trudeau’s statement was published on the official page of the Canadian prime minister, in which he, in particular, claims that “Crimea has always been and remains Ukraine.”

“Firstly, the Canadian cabinet has bad propagandists for hire. Secondly, it is clear that Prime Minister Trudeau himself does not believe in what he says,” Stepanov commented.

The Ambassador also expressed confidence that no one would pay attention to this statement by the head of the Canadian Cabinet of Ministers.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. In the 2014 referendum, 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol were in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea its temporarily occupied territory, many Western countries support Kyiv on this issue. For its part, the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for democratic reunification with Russia, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the Crimea “finally closed.”