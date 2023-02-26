|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The cumulative US spending on aid to Ukraine, including military support, from January 2022 to January 2023 reached $77.5 billion, calculated in The Hill.
It is noted that of this amount, $29.3 billion is direct US military assistance since the start of the Russian special military operation. In addition, $45 billion has been allocated in additional emergency funds to enhance “Ukraine’s overall security, economic recovery, energy security and ability to deal with the ongoing humanitarian crisis.” Separately, $1.9 billion is indicated in the form of appropriations for humanitarian support for refugees both inside and outside Ukraine.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
14:32
The American Marine announced the trap that awaits the United States because of Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
