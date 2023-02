French politician admits failure of EU anti-Russian sanctions

“Even before the beginning of Ukraine, I advocated for France to leave NATO and for the dissolution of NATO. This is a machine that should have disappeared with the Cold War. This is a war machine in the service of American imperialism. It must be destroyed. It does nothing “Besides provoking conflicts, she is constantly busy looking for an enemy. After Russia, this will be China , Taiwan will be used in the same way that Ukraine is used. Do we want such a future?” – he said.