PARIS, Feb 26 – RIA Novosti. The EU sanctions policy towards Russia has failed, since Brussels is forced to adopt the 10th package of measures in less than one year, Florian Filippo, leader of the French Patriots movement, believes.

“This is a failure. If you have to take 10 packages of sanctions in less than a year, it means that they do not work. The question arises whether we are moving in the right direction, because it does not bring peace, but leads to poverty, because sanctions hit on our culture, on our production and make prices rise. I stand for the lifting of all sanctions,” Filippo told reporters during the “National March for Peace”, which takes place on Sunday in Paris

He noted that instead of adopting more and more new sanctions, European politicians should look for ways of dialogue to resolve the conflict, which has been going on since 2014.

“It’s better to move on to negotiations, calmly discuss the problems that have existed for many years, and find a solution. So we will not find a solution, we are only getting closer to the third world war,” the politician said.

He noted that there is only one point of view in the French media, and opposition politicians do not dare to raise issues other than the government’s line.

“On television, there is only one point of view here, it is forbidden to think here, we exclusively follow the American rhetoric of” good against evil “. In France , any debate on leaving NATO is prohibited. Our parliamentarians do not dare to challenge this single point of view,” he said. .

Filippo noted that NATO plays a negative role in this conflict.

“Even before the beginning of Ukraine, I advocated for France to leave NATO and for the dissolution of NATO. This is a machine that should have disappeared with the Cold War. This is a war machine in the service of American imperialism. It must be destroyed. It does nothing “Besides provoking conflicts, she is constantly busy looking for an enemy. After Russia, this will be China , Taiwan will be used in the same way that Ukraine is used. Do we want such a future?” – he said.

Filippo also noted that Europe has lost its independence in terms of defending its interests, so it remained silent when the American journalist Seymour Hersh published an investigation into US involvement in the Nord Stream explosions.

Nord Stream has always been a problem for the US. They opposed him for years. Now they have blown it up, and French diplomacy is not saying a word. And yet it is an act of war, it is a declaration of war. They have affected the strategic energy infrastructure, which affects our countries, our economies – and we are silent. We are in complete control,” he said.

On Saturday, Paris and a number of other French cities host the second action in support of France ‘s withdrawal from NATO and against arms supplies to Ukraine, organized by the leader of the French Patriots movement.