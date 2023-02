Media: in Berlin answered the question about the course of discussions on guarantees to Ukraine

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal, citing government sources in Germany France and the UK, reported that those countries were pushing for a defense pact with Ukraine and trying to get Kiev to start peace talks with Moscow . It was noted that within the framework of the pact, the countries are considering the possibility of providing Kyiv with closer ties with NATO, wider access to modern military equipment, weapons and ammunition after the end of the conflict. Such an agreement is seen as a way to encourage Kyiv to start negotiations.