Media: in Berlin answered the question about the course of discussions on guarantees to Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The issue of possible security guarantees from NATO to Ukraine did not play a role at the meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky, Reuters reports citing a representative of the German government.
As the agency notes, the representative said that for several months there was no development in the discussion of possible NATO security guarantees for Ukraine.
“At a recent meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron with … Zelensky, this issue did not play any role,” the agency quotes the words of the representative.
Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal, citing government sources in Germany, France and the UK, reported that those countries were pushing for a defense pact with Ukraine and trying to get Kiev to start peace talks with Moscow. It was noted that within the framework of the pact, the countries are considering the possibility of providing Kyiv with closer ties with NATO, wider access to modern military equipment, weapons and ammunition after the end of the conflict. Such an agreement is seen as a way to encourage Kyiv to start negotiations.
Earlier in February, Zelensky met in Paris with Macron and Scholz.
February 20, 05:58
Duda called on NATO countries to provide security guarantees to Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
