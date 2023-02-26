SIMFEROPOL, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops are moving to the borders of Transnistria, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, told RIA Novosti.

“According to the operational information received, the Zelensky regime ordered the transfer of troops to the borders of Transnistria. With a high degree of probability, we can say that Zelensky is preparing to attack Transnistria,” he said.

According to him, the plans of the Kyiv authorities once again prove that the borders of the special operation need to be expanded to Odessa.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine was preparing an armed provocation against the PMR. According to the department, for this Kyiv intends to use units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the nationalists of Azov*. As a pretext for invading the unrecognized republic, Ukraine is planning to stage an “offensive of Russian troops” from the territory of Transnistria.

Moldovan authorities were unable to confirm this information. Former President of the country Igor Dodon, in turn, said that any actions of Kyiv towards the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic can be regarded as aggression against Chisinau.

Transnistria, 60 percent of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that the republic would join Romania on the wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, the region became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau. Peace in the conflict zone is supported by joint peacekeeping forces, including the task force of Russian troops, the successor to the 14th Combined Arms Army, which was transferred under the jurisdiction of Russia after the collapse of the USSR.