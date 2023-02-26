President Putin affirms that the West intends to eliminate Russia | News

The suspension in the START III treaty is related to the need to guarantee the country’s security in a situation in which the NATO bloc declared the strategic defeat of Russia as its objective, President Vladimir Putin declared.

President Putin: Russia fights for its historic lands in Ukraine

“We understand what we have to do. And we have to preserve our country, guarantee security, strategic stability,” he said in an interview on the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” television channel.

The Russian president accused NATO countries of being complicit, albeit indirect, in the crimes of the Ukrainian regime for supplying him with weapons free of charge to bomb residential neighborhoods.

“It’s not just technical-military cooperation. Do they (NATO countries) receive money? No, they don’t!” stressed the president.

Overall, he continued, Moscow had to respond to attempts by Western countries to remake the world for themselves after the collapse of the Soviet Union of Nations (USSR), which led to a dangerous situation.

In addition, in Putin’s words, if Moscow did not hinder the policies of Western countries, the fate of the peoples of Russia could change radically, and especially that of the Russian people. Instead of a united Russian population, the West seeks to create “Muscovites, Urals and so on,” he noted.

“All this was in the plans, these plans are on paper. What happens is that when we were building relationships we tried not to talk about it for reasons of these cooperative relationships. But everything is there, everything is written, everything is on the paper,” he elaborated.

The West wants to divide Russia into different entities to coddle them and put them under their control, he commented during the interview more than a year after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Moscow had to respond to attempts by Western countries to remake the world for themselves after the collapse of the USSR, which led to a dangerous situation, he said.

Putin said he was convinced that multipolarity and respect for all countries in the international arena will prevail in the world, taking into account the interests of each of its members.

The STAR III treaty or New START, is an agreement signed by the President of the United States, Barack Obama and the President of Russia, Dmitri Medvedev, on April 8, 2010 in Prague, and ratified by both countries in December 2010 and January from 2011.

With STAR III, both nations concluded the period of the so-called Cold War.





