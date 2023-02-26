SIMFEROPOL, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Roman Chegrinets, co-chairman of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of Crimea, advised the Kyiv authorities to prepare flagpoles in Kyiv under Russian tricolors instead of statements about an attack on Russia.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadim Skibitsky, in an interview with the German media group Funke, said that Ukrainian troops would be ready for a counteroffensive in the spring. Among the goals of the offensive, he named the desire to “drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south – between Crimea and the Russian mainland” and take control of all the former regions of Ukraine, including Crimea.

“Let the flagpoles be better prepared. When the Russian flag flies over Kiev and Lvov, then all the initiators of aggression against Russia will sit in the dock. An inevitable military tribunal awaits them,” Chegrinets told RIA Novosti.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. In the 2014 referendum, 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol were in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea its temporarily occupied territory, many Western countries support Kyiv on this issue. For its part, the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for democratic reunification with Russia, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the Crimea “finally closed.”