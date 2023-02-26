Minister of Defense of Estonia arrived in Kyiv

MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur visited Kyiv, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur visited Kyiv, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

“I was glad to welcome my friend and colleague Hanno Pevkur, Minister of Defense of Estonia, to Kiev again today. This is not the first visit of our great friend to Kiev,” Reznikov wrote on Facebook*.

He noted Estonian assistance to Ukraine, which, according to him, exceeded 1% of GDP.

“Continuous support within the framework of Ramstein, 155 mm howitzers, the 1 million 155 mm shells for Ukraine initiative, field hospitals and the treatment of our soldiers are just a small list of what friendly Estonia does for us,” Reznikov added.

