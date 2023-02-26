BERLIN, February 26 – RIA Novosti. After the Berlin police allowed pro-Ukrainian activists to throw flowers from a tank displayed at the Russian embassy and trample them, caring residents of the city continue to carry bouquets to a military vehicle that was shot down during the CVO, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The Russian tank, displayed in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, continues to be visited by residents of the city, bringing flowers with them.

To stop further laying of flowers, the organizer of the installation of the tank, the journalist and author of books about National Socialism, Wieland Gibel, who arrived at the scene, put up a fence in front of the tank. According to Gibel, this is “his” exhibition project, and if Ukrainians don’t like flowers on a tank, then they shouldn’t be there.

With Death and his assistants, the peaceful Germans tried to enter into a discussion. They, in particular, explained that many people came to honor the memory of those who died from both sides of the conflict. But Doom remained adamant and ordered to further prevent the laying of flowers. Aggressive-minded Ukrainians helped him in this. Despite the resistance, caring residents of Berlin began to throw bouquets at the tank through the fence.

17:09 A rally in support of Russia took place in the Lebanese capital

Previously, pro-Ukrainian activists began to take away, tear and trample flowers, and also entered into a skirmish with those who tried to return them to their place. The nearby police did not intervene.

The day before, pro-Ukrainian activists set up a rusty tank in the center of Berlin, placing it so that the muzzle was directed towards the Russian embassy. They intended to hold an event in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but local residents thwarted their plans. Many of those who came began to speak with peaceful slogans and laid flowers at the combat vehicle in protest against the supply of weapons to Kyiv. Flowers were also laid by participants in the largest demonstration in recent years against the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, which took place on Saturday.