More than 30 dead at sea in southern Italy

ROME, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The bodies of more than 30 people have been found on a beach in the province of Crotone in the southern Italian region of Calabria, Adnkronos news agency reported.
Ultimately, the number of victims of the crash at sea could rise, as more than 100 people were allegedly on the boat on which the migrants were heading to the coast of Italy. At the moment, about 50 people have been rescued, the search for survivors continues.
According to preliminary information, the boat, on which the citizens of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan were traveling, crashed on the rocks due to rough seas.
October 25, 2022, 22:51
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
