Italian Prime Minister comments on the death of migrants in a shipwreck

ROME, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Italian Prime Minister George Meloni expressed condolences over the deaths of several dozen migrants in a shipwreck in the Ionian Sea and expressed her determination to fight illegal migration, the press service of the Chigi Palace government said.

According to Meloni, their lives were “cut off by human traffickers.”

“It is criminal to launch a boat only 20 meters long with 200 people on board in adverse weather conditions. It is inhuman to exchange the lives of men, women and children for the price of a “ticket” that they pay for in the false prospect of safe travel,” the prime minister said.

Meloni stressed that the government remains determined to stop irregular migration in order to avoid such tragedies. According to her, “the government is determined to prevent” migration by sea and these tragedies. “And will continue to do so, above all by demanding maximum cooperation from the states of departure and origin,” Meloni said.

The bodies of 43 people were found on a beach in the province of Crotone in the southern Italian region of Calabria, Adnkronos reported. Ultimately, the death toll from the crash could rise as the boat carrying the Turkish migrants heading for the Italian coast was believed to have carried about 180 migrants. At the moment, about 80 people have been rescued, the search for survivors continues.

According to preliminary information, the boat, on which the citizens of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan were traveling, crashed on the rocks due to rough seas.