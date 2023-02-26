Naryshkin called the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the START Treaty logical

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergei Naryshkin called the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) an absolutely correct and logical step, which came as a surprise to the United States.
“Absolutely logical, firm and correct decision,” Naryshkin was quoted as saying by the Telegram channel of the Vesti news program, referring to the program of journalist Pavel Zarubin “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the Russia 1 channel. It is noted that “the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service specified that this decision was unexpected for the United States.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) alliance” .
The agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague (Czech Republic). It replaced the 1991 START Treaty (START) and, upon entry into force, replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SNRT). On February 3, 2021, Moscow and Washington exchanged notes on the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement on the five-year extension of the Treaty.
