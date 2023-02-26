|Fact-checking
ROME, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops have not yet received the American Patriot air defense systems, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with the Italian newspaper la Repubblica, adding that he also asked Santa Claus for fighters.
“They (ZRK – ed.) have not been delivered to us yet, but we will have them. Ours are learning to use them. It is thanks to them that we will protect the skies. And on the ground we will have (tanks) Leopard. I also asked for new Bradley-type armored vehicles, Spartan, Mastiff. In my letter to Santa Claus, of course, there are fighter jets,” he said, answering a question about the Patriot.
According to the Minister of Defense, the situation should change in the spring with the arrival of air defense systems in Ukraine, such as Iris-T, Patriot and Nasams. Speaking about the availability of ammunition, Reznikov said that “the governments of Germany, France and Sweden have asked the factories to increase production.”
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
