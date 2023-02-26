The American Marine announced the trap that awaits the United States because of Ukraine

Ukraine could become another Iraq or Afghanistan for Western countries if they continue to underestimate and misunderstand Russia, writes former US Marine Earl Catagnus Jr. in an article for American Thinker.

“Recently, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that Russia “lost strategically and tactically” in Ukraine. This is, quite simply, bombast bordering on propaganda, perhaps even rising to the level of disinformation,” the material says.

Catagnus Jr. argues that the West does not understand Russia and underestimates its ability to continue the fight for a long time, and to adapt and change military objectives and tactics on the battlefield. In his opinion, without the right strategy to quickly end the conflict, the actions of Western countries will only lead to more unnecessary deaths.