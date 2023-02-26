|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine could become another Iraq or Afghanistan for Western countries if they continue to underestimate and misunderstand Russia, writes former US Marine Earl Catagnus Jr. in an article for American Thinker.
“Recently, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that Russia “lost strategically and tactically” in Ukraine. This is, quite simply, bombast bordering on propaganda, perhaps even rising to the level of disinformation,” the material says.
The former military man criticized the West for imposing the idea that Russia allegedly already lost in the Ukrainian conflict, despite the fact that the fighting has been going on for a year. He stressed that the United States had made similar statements during its previous confrontations, which turned out to be failures for them.
Catagnus Jr. argues that the West does not understand Russia and underestimates its ability to continue the fight for a long time, and to adapt and change military objectives and tactics on the battlefield. In his opinion, without the right strategy to quickly end the conflict, the actions of Western countries will only lead to more unnecessary deaths.
“The West’s unwillingness to recognize these Russian realities will only lead to failures like Iraq and Afghanistan,” the observer summed up.
Earlier, Milley also stated that “Russia will not last longer in an armed conflict than Ukraine, and support for Kyiv from the United States and allies will also not stop.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
