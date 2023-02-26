“Free societies influence states through dialogue/elections. Enslaved societies take to the streets to get rid of repressive states. This is the base of Freedom, Elon Musk. There have never been coups in Ukraine, but there have always been free people. Stop reading Russian newspapers,” – wrote Podolyak on Twitter.

The main Kiev square – Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) – was occupied by supporters of European integration on November 21, 2013, immediately after the government’s announcement about the suspension of the signing of the association with the EU. Later, the Maidan became the epicenter of the confrontation between the security forces and the radicals, the clashes turned into dozens of victims. In February 2014, the Verkhovna Rada removed Viktor Yanukovych, who served as president, from power, he was forced to leave Ukraine, and Petro Poroshenko was later elected president. Responsibility for the death of more than 100 people, the new Ukrainian authorities laid on their political opponent – Yanukovych and the special unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs “Berkut”, which deny involvement in the killings.