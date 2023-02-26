To end the conflict with Russia, Ukraine has only one option – to cede territory, according to Czech political scientist Oskar Krejci in an interview for Parliamentni listy.

“The most likely option for ending the armed conflict in Ukraine of all looks like the one that involves territorial concessions from Kiev. And then no media hysteria and protests from ministers will change anything. And it doesn’t even matter what you or I want,” he said. political scientist.

After the start of the special operation, Kyiv has repeatedly spoken about plans to launch an offensive operation in the Crimea, including against the backdrop of reports of new supplies of Western weapons. Thus, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, pointed out that, having agreed on the supply of tanks, Ukraine is negotiating the transfer of extended-range missiles and aircraft for strikes in Crimea.