KREMENAYA, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The Russian military smashed the fortified area of ​​Ukrainian soldiers in the Kremenskoye direction in the Donbass, footage of their work, filmed using a drone, was at the disposal of RIA Novosti.

“Our crews came as close as possible. We understood the risks. We dismantled the fortified area,” one of the unit commanders told RIA Novosti.

The video shows how the fighters of the 488th motorized rifle regiment on the T-72BM and BMP-2 drove to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and fired at them from a distance of about 300 meters.

The situation on the Svatovsky and Kremensky directions in Donbass escalated last autumn. Ukrainian security forces regularly shell Kremennaya and periodically try to break through the defenses in this area.