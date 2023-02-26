MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. U.S. President Joe Biden’s pledges to support Ukraine have little basis, New York Post writer Michael Goodwin said. U.S. President Joe Biden’s pledges to support Ukraine have little basis, New York Post writer Michael Goodwin said.

The journalist criticized the American leader for his speech in Warsaw, which, in his opinion, does not take into account the real situation in the Ukrainian crisis, but only reads victory to the Kyiv regime, wishful thinking.

“The assertion of great geopolitical benefits for the West is premature at best. Ukraine is far from victory, and claiming victory now is a stupid idea,” the author of the article believes.

In addition, Goodwin said that American assistance to Zelensky is too slow, and the terms of some arms deliveries to Kyiv are so long that they may simply not have time to influence the course of the crisis in any way.

“While the US has provided a staggering $113 billion without a serious audit of where the aid is going, the military equipment Ukraine says it needs is still moving slowly. weeks or months says yes, and after a few more weeks or months delivers,” said Goodwin.

According to the author of the article, the decision of the White House to send the Abrams tanks requested by Zelensky to Ukraine no earlier than two years later is especially significant.

“During a conflict, two years means never. Zelensky’s desire for fighter jets is still in denial, so it seems that he will only be able to get them some time after he gets the tanks,” the journalist suggested.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Joe Biden is of the opinion that there is no need to send a large number of Abrams tanks, as well as any American fighters to Kyiv. However, Sullivan stressed that Washington would provide Ukraine with a new $2 billion military aid package.