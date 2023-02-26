MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian government is mistaken if it believes that by joining the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union, the country will gain freedom, columnist James Carden wrote in an article for The American Conservative. The Ukrainian government is mistaken if it believes that by joining the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union, the country will gain freedom, columnist James Carden wrote in an article for The American Conservative.

“The ruling elite of Ukraine, over and over again rejecting peace talks, must understand that now this country is a failed state,” the author of the material noted.

He claims that after the 2014 coup d’état, the new Ukrainian government is trying to do everything to become a member of NATO or the EU, as it seeks to gain “freedom” from Russia. The same idea is used by Kiev and Washington to describe the current armed conflict between the two countries.

“Freedom? Only if the definition of that freedom is permanent addiction,” the journalist continued.

Despite the belief of the current government of Ukraine that the future of the country lies with the EU and NATO, and thanks to the entry into these organizations, it will finally gain “freedom”, the opposite will happen, the observer argues.

“If it joins NATO, it will become another state whose military strength will depend on the United States. If it becomes an EU member, it will be another vassal of Berlin, forced to give its future to the mercy of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt and the unaccountable bureaucracy in Brussels” summed up Cardin.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he sees no alternative to the country’s accession to NATO and the EU. He added that the republic is already united with the European economy in terms of logistics and energy.