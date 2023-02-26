|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Strengthening the role of the Russian Aerospace Forces could change the course of the special operation in Ukraine, retired British general Sir Richard Barrons told the Daily Star newspaper.
According to the military expert, the Russian military space forces had been underrepresented in combat until that time, but the use of aircraft and helicopters, combined with a large number of missiles, could damage the Ukrainian air defense system and affect the situation.
“The only thing that’s different right now is the feeling that Russia is stockpiling a lot of air assets within range of Ukraine, both jets and combat helicopters,” the retired general said.
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down Ukrainian Su-24 and MiG-29 aircraft in the areas of the settlements of Rozovka and Dimitrov of the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
