In Moldova, they said they did not plan to discuss the issue of joining NATO

CHISINAU, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Moldova does not plan to discuss the problem of joining NATO, although the military in Transnistria is better equipped with weapons than the republic’s national army, said Igor Grosu, speaker of parliament and head of the ruling Action and Solidarity party.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with Politico, said that the country should abandon neutrality in order to join a major military alliance. The newspaper noted that Sandu did not specifically mention NATO, but had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if the population spoke in favor of rapprochement with the North Atlantic alliance. Also, representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova said that they would like to strengthen the country’s defense capability and acquire the necessary weapons for this, in particular, we are talking about the need to create an air defense system.

“To be frank, do we want this, is the problem of Moldova joining NATO being raised, then I will say that this problem does not exist. This is to refute all speculation and all hysteria. The hypocrisy is that the separatist authorities on the left bank of the Dniester are much better equipped than the national army,” Grosu said on the Prime TV channel.

According to him, Pridnestrovie has the opportunity to use weapons from warehouses in Kolbasna.

The ammunition depot in the Transnistrian village of Kolbasna, located near the border with Ukraine, is one of the largest in Europe. On the territory of Transnistria, there is an operational group of Russian troops, which is the successor to the 14th combined arms army, which, after the collapse of the USSR, was transferred under the jurisdiction of Russia. The main tasks of the task force are a peacekeeping mission and the protection of ammunition depots. During a visit to Moldova in 2019, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu took the initiative to remove or eliminate ammunition from warehouses in Pridnestrovie. However, the parties have not begun to develop a joint plan.

The UN General Assembly in June 2018 called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Transnistria, the resolution was supported by 64 states, 14 opposed, and 83 more countries abstained. Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu repeatedly called for the withdrawal of the Russian military guarding ammunition depots in Transnistria.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.