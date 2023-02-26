SIMFEROPOL, February 26 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet called the plan of the Kyiv authorities to drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south an element of the information war and added that an unpleasant surprise awaits Ukrainian troops in the event of aggression.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadim Skibitsky, in an interview with the German media group Funke, said that Ukrainian troops would be ready for a counteroffensive in the spring. Among the goals of the offensive, he named the desire to “drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south – between Crimea and the Russian mainland” and take control of all the former regions of Ukraine, including Crimea.

Yesterday, 16:53Special military operation in Ukraine Armed Forces of Ukraine may launch an offensive in the southern direction in the spring, said Rogov

“These are all populist statements, an element of information warfare to justify the losses that Ukrainian nationalists will inflict at the front and somehow raise the fallen morale. But Ukrainian nationalists should know that in the event of aggression a very unpleasant surprise awaits them. Russia has enough will fully respond to any aggressor,” Sheremet told RIA Novosti.

According to him, such statements by the Kyiv authorities and the military are primarily addressed to the sponsors of the war in Ukraine represented by the United States , so that they continue to supply weapons.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. In the 2014 referendum, 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol were in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea its temporarily occupied territory, many Western countries support Kyiv on this issue. For its part, the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for democratic reunification with Russia, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the Crimea “finally closed.”