PARIS, Feb 26 – RIA Novosti. Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chief of the General Staff of the Italian Armed Forces, and General Thierry Burckhardt, Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, believe that the European Union should reconsider the policy of production and storage of ammunition after depletion of stocks in connection with deliveries to Kiev.

“It is true that the availability of ammunition has reached a critical point, but the situation is characterized by a high intensity of fighting, which was unexpected and which will eventually manifest itself,” Cavo Dragone told the French weekly Journal du Dimanche.

According to the admiral, one of the solutions could be to ensure production and integrated storage at the level of NATO and EU countries. He offered to split the arms and ammunition production effort by entrusting some of the necessary weapons to a European company capable of producing “in large quantities and in a very short time.”

“Western armies, including France , must reconsider their ammunition stockpile policy…Insufficient stockpiles is a bet we could consider if we were facing wars of our own choice. In the case of an imposed war, that bet is no longer reliable,” the head of the French General Staff told the publication.

According to him, in the short term, it is necessary to continue to “rationalize support” to Ukraine so that the supplies “meet the needs” of Ukrainian troops and can be used “as quickly as possible.”

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.