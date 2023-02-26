Putin: Russia is not against participation in the discussion on nuclear parity of NATO countries

World / Leave a Comment
  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. Russia does not object to the participation of NATO countries in the discussion on nuclear parity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, which airs on the Rossiya 1 TV channel.
On February 21, the President delivered a message to the Federal Assembly. During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the START Treaty. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia’s decision and called for it to be reconsidered.
10:30

Putin rules out US inspections of Russian nuclear facilities

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

#CMIO.ORG

Leave a Comment