Putin: Russia is not against participation in the discussion on nuclear parity of NATO countries

On February 21, the President delivered a message to the Federal Assembly. During his speech, the head of state announced that Russia was suspending participation in the START Treaty. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed regret on behalf of the alliance over Russia’s decision and called for it to be reconsidered.
10:30
Putin rules out US inspections of Russian nuclear facilities
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
