West seeks to divide Russia into small parts, Putin said

“They have one goal – to dismantle the former Soviet Union and its main part – the Russian Federation. And then, perhaps, they will accept us into the so-called family of civilized peoples, but only separately, each part separately. For what? In order to push these units around and put them under your control,” Putin said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin for the Moscow . Kremlin. Putin program, which airs on the Rossiya 1 TV channel.