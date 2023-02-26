West seeks to divide Russia into small parts, Putin said

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 26 – RIA Novosti. The West has one goal – to dismantle the former USSR and the Russian Federation, then they can accept Russia into the so-called family of civilized peoples, but the West seeks to divide Russia into small parts separately, to push around and put it under its control, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“They have one goal – to dismantle the former Soviet Union and its main part – the Russian Federation. And then, perhaps, they will accept us into the so-called family of civilized peoples, but only separately, each part separately. For what? In order to push these units around and put them under your control,” Putin said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, which airs on the Rossiya 1 TV channel.
10:18
Russia agrees that the world must change, Putin said
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report